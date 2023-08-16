Senators Reverend Warnock, Padilla Reintroduce Legislation to Lower Death Rates for Women of Color

Following alarming study that maternal mortality doubled in the U.S., Sen. Reverend Warnock, and Sen Padilla reintroduce legislation to lower death rates for women of color

Today, U.S. Senators Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Alex Padilla (D-CA) introduced the Kira Johnson Act, legislation to provide funding to community-based organizations leading the charge to improve maternal health outcomes, particularly for Black women. The legislation creates a 5-year, $50 million grant program at the Department of Health and Human Services to improve outcomes and reduce bias, racism, and discrimination in maternal care settings. This bill is included in the Black Maternal Health Momnibus Act of 2023, a comprehensive package to end racial and ethnic disparities in maternal health outcomes. The bill introduction follows an alarming study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, which found maternal mortality doubled between 1999 and 2019, with most deaths among Black women.

“The rate of maternal mortality is an ongoing and worsening crisis,” said Senator Reverend Warnock. “Black women are particularly at risk in the state of Georgia, where they are three to four more likely to die related to childbirth or pregnancy than their white sisters. I’m proud to partner with Senator Padilla on this life-saving legislation. We can’t get this done soon enough.”

“Black women are dying at alarming rates due to disparities in our health care system,” said Senator Padilla. “I’m proud to lead this critical legislation with Senator Warnock that honors the life of Kira Johnson by investing in our local communities to address systematic disparities and racial bias in our health care system. We cannot ignore this public health crisis any longer.”

“The Kira Johnson Act legislation is of paramount importance in our pursuit of justice and equity within our healthcare system,” said Charles Johnson, husband of the late Kira Johnson. “This legislation serves as a critical step towards rectifying the systemic failures that have long plagued our healthcare system, particularly when it comes to maternal care. No family should ever have to endure the tragic loss we experienced, nor should any woman face unnecessary risks and complications during what should be one of the most joyous moments of her life. We are grateful to Senator Warnock for fighting to ensure that every mother receives the safe dignified birthing experience they deserve.”

Senator Reverend Warnock has been a steadfast champion of combatting maternal mortality, including partnering with Senator Rubio to pass into law the Maternal Health Quality Improvement Act which authorized new grant programs to reduce maternal mortality and improve implicit bias training for providers. Additionally, the Senator continues to be a strong advocate for closing the Medicaid coverage gap in Georgia, so that more than 640,000 Georgians can access affordable health care. Expanding Medicaid would improve the maternal mortality rate, especially for Black women according to the Georgetown University Health Policy Institute Center for Children and Families. The legislation is co-sponsored by U.S. Senators Cory Booker (D-NJ), Tina Smith (D-MN) and Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and is endorsed by 184 organizations, full list HERE.

The Kira Johnson Act will:

Provide funding to community-based organizations to improve maternal health outcomes for Black pregnant and postpartum people and Women of Color, as well as birthing people from other underserved communities.

Provide funding for grant programs to implement and study consistent bias, racism, and discrimination trainings for all employees in maternity care settings.

Provide funding to establish Respectful Maternity Care Compliance Programs within hospitals to provide mechanisms for pregnant and postpartum patients to report instances of disrespect or evidence of racial, ethnic, or other types of bias and promote accountability.

Read the full text of the bill HERE.

