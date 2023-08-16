Michael Oher Rags to Riches Story Will Not Have Fairytale Ending

That heartwarming and tear jerking film, The Blindside, told a poignant story of a young impoverished kid rescued by a White family who fought vehemently for his dignity and humanity, and ultimately deserve some credit for the success that young man garnered. But the fairytale story of football great Michael Oher and Touhy family doesn’t look like it’s going to have that happy ending – like in the movie.

Just days after Oher claimed that the Oscar-nominated movie “The Blind Side” was BS and that he was never actually adopted, it has been a nonstop onslaught on the Tuohy family. Not only were they accused of tricking Oher into signing a conservatorship document, but they also allegedly took home millions of dollars from the royalties of the movie while the real-life subject of it, Oher, did not receive a single damn cent.

In a statement sent to Deadline from Martin Singer, who represents Sean and Leigh Anne Touhy, the attorney denied all of the allegations made against his clients and claimed that Oher attempted to blackmail the Tuohys, saying he would put out a negative story about them in the press unless they pay him $15 million.

“Anyone with a modicum of common sense can see that the outlandish claims made by Michael Oher about the Tuohy family are hurtful and absurd. The idea that the Tuohys have ever sought to profit off Mr. Oher is not only offensive, it is transparently ridiculous. Through hard work and good fortune, Sean and Leigh Anne have made an extraordinary amount of money in the restaurant business. The notion that a couple worth hundreds of millions of dollars would connive to withhold a few thousand dollars in profit participation payments from anyone – let alone from someone they loved as a son – defies belief. In reality, the Tuohys opened their home to Mr. Oher, offered him structure, support and, most of all, unconditional love. They have consistently treated him like a son and one of their three children. His response was to threaten them, including saying that he would plant a negative story about them in the press unless they paid him $15 million.

Singer further claimed that Michael Lewis, the author of the book, “The Blind Side: Evolution of a Game,” negotiated a deal in which he and the Tuohy family were given an advance before the movie’s release from the production company.

He claimed that there was an agreement that the money would be “divided equally” between the Touhys and Oher. Singer said his clients have honored that agreement and have given him an equal cut on every payment.

However, The Blindside star Quinton Aaron is defending his costar Sandra Bullock amid some online criticism she’s received for playing Leigh Anne Tuohy in the hit 2009 film, for which she won her Best Actress Oscar.

Since Ojer’s allegations against the Tuohy’s Oher some social media users began suggesting that Bullock, 59, should return her Academy Award for portraying Leigh Anne.

Oher came to Bullock’s defense on Tuesday, Aug. 15 and made this statement:

“We are living in a day and age where people are hell bent on pointing the blame on people and are just throwing things out there that’s wrong,” Aaron told the outlet. “It’s like saying, ‘Let’s throw this person to the wolves.’ “