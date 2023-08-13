Rolling Out and Genesis drive support to HBCUs in new ‘Because We Met’ campaign

[rumble]https://rumble.com/embed/v33f8qq/?pub=skqr[/rumble]

Rolling out, an African-American owned, multimedia, culture and creative company, has partnered with globally renowned luxury automotive brand, Genesis Motor America, to amplify the goals, dreams and accomplishments of HBCU students and professionals in its third ‘Because We Met’ campaign iteration.

The rolling out x Genesis collaboration blends Black culture and excellence with world-class performance, spotlighting HBCU successes through visual storytelling. ‘Ruthless’ actress, model, artist and Clark Atlanta University alum, Melissa L. Williams stars in the 90-second ‘Because We Met’ video campaign. While enjoying a luxurious trip down memory lane in the Genesis Electrified GV70, Williams revels in the journey to success with a friend she met at an HBCU.

Aligned in mission, rolling out is a trusted and influential voice in the Black community utilizing dynamic owned content for aspirational messaging and Genesis is dedicated to crafting the world’s best vehicles, matched by an extraordinary owner experience. Together, they steer Black culture forward in the new ‘Because We Met’ visual.

Rolling out CEO, Munson Steed, shared, “The ‘Because We Met’ program highlights the power of meaningful connections and intentional networking that happens with HBCU graduates. We tell the stories and experiences of these powerful relationships in the ‘Because We Met’ series platform to show how those early seeds planted during college can grow into opportunities for career advancement, entrepreneurship and more.”

“The Genesis vision has never been limited by tradition, and like HBCUs, we strive for new beginnings for a new generation. Through the ‘Because We Met’ program, we celebrate the role that HBCUs have as a catalyst for connection, and for providing a powerful platform that elevates and enables Black professionals to strive for new heights through intentional relationships,” states Joz Wang, head of multicultural marketing and corporate branding at Genesis Motor America. “And it’s with this same intention to inspire that we showcase the elegantly electrified and luxuriously detailed Genesis Electrified GV70.”

Melissa L. Williams adds, “I’m very excited to be a part of the rolling out x Genesis ‘Because We Met’ Program. It’s so important to shed light on Black education and the Black college experience. College isn’t all about homework and career, but it’s where you define yourself as an adult and the friendships made can be lifelong and life changing.”

Rolling out and Genesis go the distance in their dedication and commitment to telling HBCU stories, empowering further representation and success within the Black community. Watch the Because We Met x Genesis campaign video on RollingOut.Com. To learn more about the partnership, ‘Because We Met’ program, imagery, or for interview opportunities please email nikkio@oseipr.com.

About Rolling Out:

Rolling out is an African American owned Entertainment and Media company with a trusted and influential voice in the community. Rolling out develops contemporary content on topics of Lifestyle, Entertainment, Music, Health, Beauty and Business. We take pride in owned content surrounding multiple topic verticals to facilitate engagement amongst a community of millennial leaders.

About Genesis Motor America:

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including G70, G80, and G90 sedans, along with GV60, GV70, and GV80 SUVs — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035. www.Genesis.com

