Oprah, Floyd Mayweather and More Assist Victims Of Maui Wildfires

Photo: Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey, Floyd Mayweather, and other celebrities are lending a helping hand to those affected by the Maui wildfires.

According to the Daily Mail, Winfrey, who’s lived part-time in Maui for over 15 years, donated and handed out essentials to people sheltering at the War Memorial Stadium.

“I came earlier just to see what people needed then went shopping because often, you know, you make donations of clothes or whatever and it’s not really what people need. So I actually went to Walmart and Costco and got pillows, shampoo, diapers, sheets, pillowcases,” Winfrey said. “It’s overwhelming… but I’m really pleased to have so many people supporting… bringing what they can and doing what they can.”

Mayweather also paid for nearly 70 families to fly from Maui to Honolulu, TMZ reports. The boxing star is reportedly helping out with hotel stays, buying food for victims, and teaming up with H&M to provide clothing.

Former President Barack Obama, a Honolulu native who has a home on the Big Island, urged people to donate to a community fundraising effort.

“It’s tough to see some of the images coming out of Hawai’i — a place that’s so special to so many of us,” Obama said. “Michelle and I are thinking of everyone who has lost a loved one, or whose life has been turned upside down. If you’d like to help, you can do so here.”

Wildfires in Maui have left at least 53 people dead as of Thursday (August 10) and hundreds of buildings burned down.