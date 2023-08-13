Digital Daily

Man Found Guilty of Trying to Run Over Black Men at Historic Massacre Site

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Bryngelzon / iStock / Getty Images

A Florida man who screamed the N-word and tried to run over a Black historian, his son, and four more victims has been found guilty of his crimes, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. A jury in Gainesville convicted 62-year-old David Allen Emanuel for his racially-motivated attack against Dr. Marvin Dunn, his son Douglas Dunn, and other Black men on September 6, 2022.

Dr. Dunn, who’s a professor emeritus at the Florida International University, and others were standing on a public road near land he purchased in Rosewood when Emanuel started belting the insults and racial slurs at them. Dunn told Miami New Times at the time, “He went into a rage. Started screaming at us and calling us ‘n*****s.’”

The racist attack happened near a historic site dedicated to the victim of the 1923 Rosewood massacre, where the thriving Black community was destroyed by a huge white mob. January 5 this year marked the 100th anniversary of the tragedy.

Prosecutors claim Emanuel not only threatened the Black men because of their race, but he also drove his pickup truck at the group. Dunn said Emanuel came close to striking his son before the suspect drove off. The man was arrested several days later after Dunn launched a social media campaign questioning why the Levy County Sheriff’s Office was dragging its feet on the investigation.

“Video evidence showed that after he was arrested, Emanuel complained that he was ‘getting treated like this [expletive] over a [expletive] [racial slur],'” per the DOJ’s release. “One witness testified that the defendant came ‘within inches’ of striking one of the victims and that one victim, ‘nearly lost his life that day.'”

Dunn, who’s the only Black person that owns land in Rosewood today, said he was planning on building a “peace center” focused on Florida’s racial history.

After two hours of deliberation, the jury convicted Emanuel of multiple counts, including willful intimidation, attempting to injure and intimidate with a vehicle “because of the victims’ race and color and because the victims were using a public facility.” Prosecutors said nobody was hurt in the attack.

“This defendant is being held accountable for intimidating a group of men and weaponizing his vehicle to attack them,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “As we marked 100 years since the horrific 1923 Rosewood Massacre, this verdict should send a strong message that violent, racially motivated conduct will not be tolerated in our society.”

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web