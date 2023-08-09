No Crying in Baseball: Tim Anderson Responds to Being Knocked Out

In an iconic moment from A League of Their Own (1992), Manager Jimmy Dugan (Tom Hanks) asks Evelyn Gardner (Bitty Schram), “Are you crying? Are you crying? There’s no crying! There’s no crying in baseball!”

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is finding that that statement is true even though he took the brunt of the blow when he was knocked out in a brawl that broke out during a game against the Cleveland Guardians when Guardians third baseman José Ramírez slid into second base as Anderson towered over him. Ramírez got up and pointed his finger in Anderson’s face. Anderson then squared up and the two started throwing punches. In the midst of the fistfight, Ramírez caught Anderson with a right hook, knocking him out.

After the blow and to add insult to injury, Anderson became the subject of some pretty mean memes on social media. But when Anderson responded – retaliatory style – about how he felt after the internet made fun of him for getting knocked out it only added to insult to injury, and the shortstop is getting lots of backlash.

José Ramírez vs. Tim Anderson 😤 Extended Hammy call 📻 (couldn't find a version including Tito vs. Grifol plus the best angle of the bout so here ya go…an all-time call from the best in the biz) pic.twitter.com/pPGgXs6Y1F — Kyle Smith (@howdyitskyle) August 6, 2023

On Aug. 7, Major League Baseball announced Anderson received a six-game suspension and Ramírez was suspended for three games.

After the fight, came the memes and jokes.

Ok, I saw someone made a bad Photoshop of Sonic rings surrounding Tim Anderson, so I felt compelled to make this dumb edit and then come back to whatever this app has become so I can share it. No one asked, but you're welcome anyway. pic.twitter.com/qj9YQOzmS5 — Brian Lefevre (@LefevreFever) August 6, 2023

When my friends decide I’ve had too many mimosas pic.twitter.com/oXTjEIzjJ8 — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) August 6, 2023

Tim Anderson comment section on IG rn 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zx9r2cNTkh — M⏰ (@MooRackkss) August 6, 2023

Anderson then responded to all of the comments on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Aug. 6.

“You know all this all happening for a reason …”Anderson posted. “We staying focused with this s—…we ain’t never tripping … this s— bigger!! We gone catch up with em later … keep kicking on me while I’m down .. alotta [m———] been switching up, too … #fakes—, and who the f— gave loser’s opinions. Y’all got me f—– up fr fr .. hope you picking up what I’m putting down, too … The Picture Bigger.”

Anderson’s profile picture is of the late Chicago rapper King Von.

Tim Anderson,who went viral after getting in an altercation with Jose Ramirez yesterday, was posted up with King Von on O’Block 😳 pic.twitter.com/2L01VmXlxq — Rap Alert (@The_rap_alert) August 6, 2023

About Post Author