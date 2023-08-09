Atlanta Rapper Latto To Perform At Afro Nation Detroit, Here’s What To Expect

Atlanta-based rapper Latto continues to have the best summer ever. Her hit song with Cardi B, “Put It On Da Floor,” has become a viral sensation. She won a BET Award for Best Female Rapper of 2023. She teamed up with Wingstop for her own lemon-herb remix meal. She collaborated with Sprite to record a song with the legendary Rakim for the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

And she became the highest-streamed female rapper in history with her song “Seven,” in collaboration with Jung Jook. The song has stood at No. 1 on the Billboard charts for three consecutive weeks.

Latto’s next big moment of the summer will occur in Detroit.

On Aug. 19, Latto will travel to Detroit to headline Afro Nation, one of the biggest festivals of the summer taking place at the Bedrock’s Douglass site.

Afro Nation is a festival and music experience that highlights the culture and music of Afrobeats. After successful events in Ghana, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Miami, the festival will take place in Detroit on Aug. 19 and 20. The festivals are dedicated to providing a global platform for music from Africa and its diaspora.

Latto will join artists such as Burna Boy, Davido, Coi Leray, Ari Lennox, Masego, P-Square, Kizz Daniel, DJ Maphorisa, and more.

Fans can expect Latto to perform hits such as “Put It On Da Floor,” “Big Energy,” “Lottery,” and other hits from her impressive catalogue.

Along with the music performances, Afro Nation will also feature cultural events beyond the stage. Those in attendance can participate in panel discussions, the Laughing Leopard Comedy Show, a Motown Special, and a Block Party.

For more information on Afro Nation Detroit, visit Detroit.Afronation.com.

About Post Author