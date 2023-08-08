Ric Mathis, Dr. Boyce Watkins To Host ‘B1’ Movie Premiere In Atlanta On Aug. 19

On Aug. 19, filmmaker Ric Mathis and Dr. Boyce Watkins will host the “B1” movie premiere. Held at the New Black Wall Street in Stonecrest, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta, the event will feature a red carpet and discussion.

Notable attendees include, Rizza Islam, Queen Afua, Nuri Muhammad, and more special guests.

The current economic crisis has opened the eyes of Black people in America and put emphasis on the fact that we must “Get On Code” and put our needs first.

Dr. Watkins and Mathis examined the state of the Black community with this intriguing question. “What is it going to take for Black people to put Black people first.”

View the film trailer below:

