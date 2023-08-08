Questions Surround Death Of 19-Year-Old Woman In Atlanta Jail Cell

Photo: Getty Images

A family is seeking answers after a 19-year-old woman was found dead in her cell at the Atlanta City Detention Center.

Noni Battiste-Kosko, 19, was “found in her cell by herself with no obvious signs of injury,” the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said when announcing her death last month, per 11 Alive News.

Battiste-Kosko’s family has retained a lawyer, gearing up for a potential lawsuit in the wake of her death.

“My child was arrested for a misdemeanor and died in jail. And, we want answers!” Shashu Battiste said in a statement.

According to the sheriff’s office, Basttiste-Kosko was in custody on a misdemeanor bench warrant following an arrest in May. She had a $2,000 bond that was on hold due to charges in Miami-Dade County, Florida, the sheriff’s office said.

It’s unclear what led to her May arrest or what specific charges Basttiste-Kosko faced in Miami.

The Atlanta City Detention Center largely serves as a place for the sheriff’s office to transfer people from the overcrowded county jail. Battiste-Kosko was found unresponsive in a cell during dinner rounds on July 11. She was pronounced dead after medical and Atlanta Fire Rescue personnel responded to the scene.

“We are committed to finding out the truth behind Noni’s death,” Dr. Roderick Edmond, a family friend and attorney, said. “…If there was any foul play, we will hold all involved accountable.”