New Video Emerges of Alabama Boat Brawl Between Security Guard and White Men

More footage is continuing to surface from the Alabama boat brawl that appeared to start with a group of white men attacking a Black security guard.

On Sunday (August 6), several videos began to circulate on social media of a Black man being charged at and hit by a white assailant on a dock at Riverfront Park in Montgomery, Alabama. According to witnesses, per Revolt, the Black man was a security guard who told a parked pontoon to move from the dock to make room for the Harriott II Riverboat to offload its passengers.

Videos show the security guard and man fighting before two more white men join in on the brawl; at one point in the videos, the security guard can be seen on the ground and being struck by several white men.

That’s when several Black witnesses appeared to jump to the security guard’s defense. In the videos, one person appeared to swim up to the dock to fight back against the white assailants.

These white people jumped this black security guard at the Riverfront. The staff got off the boat and it turned into WWE Smackdown. I’m so proud of Montgomery 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/4DG5bShXfz — Housatlantavegas (@_dreadadon) August 6, 2023

With more people in the mix, multiple altercations ensued on the dock. Twitter users compared the situation to a WWE smackdown with some of those involved using folding chairs and other nearby objects as weapons.

Montgomery police said they are investigating the incident, which reportedly took place on Saturday (August 5).

“At the scene, they located a large group of subjects engaged in a physical altercation. Several subjects have been detained, and any charges are pending,” police said in a statement, per AL.com.

Videos of the brawl went viral with Black Twitter users praising the men who rushed to help the security guard.

“Brother was viciously attacked by white men during an event. Several brothers came to his defense! This ain’t the 1950s!” one social media user wrote.

Brother was viciously attacked by white men during an event. Several brothers came to his defense! This ain’t 1950s!! pic.twitter.com/Q0LHCulIIr — 🖤JuicyGenius🇺🇸 (@MsJuicyGenius) August 6, 2023

