Last member of Final Four of George Floyd Killers Sentenced to Prison

On Monday, Tou Thao, the officer who precluded citizens witnessing the killing of George Floyd from intervening to assist the Minneapolis man from being suffocated as fellow officer Derek Chauvin held pressed his knee against Floyds neck until he was dead, has been sentenced to four years and nine months in prison for his involvement in the crime seen around the world. Thao was convicted in a Minneapolis court on the state charges of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

With Thao’s sentencing, now all four officers involved in Floyd’s death have been convicted of federal and state charges, which includes Derek Chauvin, .

Thao will serve this state sentence concurrently with his federal sentence, which he was charged with in February 2022 along with two of the other three officers involved in Floyd’s killing, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng. who have been sentenced to prison for their Lane and Kueng. His sentence in the federal case is 3 ½ years.