Over 72,000 Evictions In Atlanta Metro Area Within Seven Months Of 2023

The metro Atlanta area is experiencing an eviction crisis. Since January 2023, 72,600 evictions have been reported in the metro Atlanta area. In June alone, 11,159 evictions occurred, according to stats published by Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank.

The study focused on Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton, and Gwinnett counties. However, only 15.5% of the evictions from January to June 2023 have proceeded from filing to completion in court.

There are several factors that have contributed to the increase of evictions. Rents in Atlanta have risen by 1.5% over the past seven months, according to Apartmentlist.com. And the unemployment rate has risen to 4.0%, up from 3.3 % in 2022.

City leaders are looking for new ways to make more affordable housing available as high interest rates and prices soar in the real estate market.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced the investment of $1.4 million from the Affordable Housing Trust Fund to create a Housing Help Center and expand the Mayor’s Safe and Secure Housing Program.

He spoke about the initiative by saying, “Creating affordable housing isn’t just about building new housing—I am committed to meeting our city’s families where they already are with the help they need. The Housing Help Center and Safe and Secure Housing Program are critical components for a healthy affordable housing ecosystem, and I am proud to lead a City that invests in supporting not just construction—but people.”

