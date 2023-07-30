Rep. Cori Bush Calls Out Republican Lawmaker: ‘Your Bills Are Racist’

Photo: Alex Wong / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) criticized Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) on the House floor Thursday (July 27) as lawmakers voted on a bill allocating funds for the Department of Veterans Affairs, military construction, and other related agencies, per USA Today.

“Your bills are racist,” she stated, leading to “boos” and other outcries from Republican representatives. Bush stood firm on her statement, later retweeting the viral clip, and stating, “I said what I said.”

After the chamber settled down, Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) told her fellow lawmakers, “We hope that you will say no to extremism, to hatred, to bigotry, that is put into these appropriations bills, and say yes to solutions and fairness for the American people.”

I said what I said 🤷🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/ZTjfUfJ24K — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) July 27, 2023

According to reporters, all Democrats and two Republicans voted against the measure due to the inclusion of several provisions in the spending bill, such as abortion access restrictions, diversity and inclusion policies, and more.

The bill passed Thursday in a 219-211 vote, but political experts speculate it won’t get through the Democrat-controlled Senate. Congress is set to adjourn this week for a monthlong recess in August, but they have until September 30 to pass more legislation to fund the government and avoid a shutdown.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.