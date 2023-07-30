Digital Daily

Black Man Graduates As Valedictorian Of High School After Living In Tent

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

A D.C. man graduated as valedictorian at a high school for adults after living in a tent for two years.

Recent high school graduate Michael Jeffery lost his jobs at Waffle House and a clothing company and his home during the pandemic, according to NBC Washington. Soon after, he began sleeping under a bridge in a tent.

“I didn’t want to be stuck out here,” Jeffery said. “I don’t wish this on anybody, to be stuck out here.”

Jeffrey started taking classes last year at the Goodwill Excel Center, which is a free high school for adults. While attending the high school, Jeffrey studied for his classes in his tent.

“A lot of people don’t get that second chance, and Goodwill allowed that second chance for me, and I appreciate that,” he said.

Last week, Jeffrey graduated as valedictorian of his class. He recently moved out of his tent and into an apartment.

“We don’t want pity,” he said. “A lot of people in this situation is just like me. We want better; we want more.”

Jeffrey said he’s enrolled at Catholic University for the fall and hopes to later attend law school.

“I’m studying legal studies,” Jeffrey said. “Who would’ve thought that I would be studying legal studies, right? There was no hope in this tent, but I found it, so you see how far I’ve came and how far I will get.”

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web