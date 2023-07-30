Black Man Graduates As Valedictorian Of High School After Living In Tent

Photo: Getty Images

A D.C. man graduated as valedictorian at a high school for adults after living in a tent for two years.

Recent high school graduate Michael Jeffery lost his jobs at Waffle House and a clothing company and his home during the pandemic, according to NBC Washington. Soon after, he began sleeping under a bridge in a tent.

“I didn’t want to be stuck out here,” Jeffery said. “I don’t wish this on anybody, to be stuck out here.”

Jeffrey started taking classes last year at the Goodwill Excel Center, which is a free high school for adults. While attending the high school, Jeffrey studied for his classes in his tent.

“A lot of people don’t get that second chance, and Goodwill allowed that second chance for me, and I appreciate that,” he said.

Last week, Jeffrey graduated as valedictorian of his class. He recently moved out of his tent and into an apartment.

“We don’t want pity,” he said. “A lot of people in this situation is just like me. We want better; we want more.”

Jeffrey said he’s enrolled at Catholic University for the fall and hopes to later attend law school.

“I’m studying legal studies,” Jeffrey said. “Who would’ve thought that I would be studying legal studies, right? There was no hope in this tent, but I found it, so you see how far I’ve came and how far I will get.”