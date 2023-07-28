Family Seeks Answers As Black Woman Remains Missing After Nearly Two Weeks

Photo: Getty Images

Family members are seeking answers in the case of a 39-year-old North Carolina woman who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Allisha Dene Watts was last seen leaving a home on Pamela Lorraine Drive in Charlotte, N.C. on July 16, per People. Watts was driving her vehicle toward Moore County, police said. The family said she was visiting her boyfriend, James Dunmore.

On July 18, Watts’ vehicle was found in the parking lot of the Anson County Department of Motor Vehicles office. Authorities said they found an unresponsive man in the vehicle but no sign of Watts.

The 39-year-old’s whereabouts remain unknown. Family members are pleading for help in the Watts’ disappearance case.

“She is not the type of person that would just disappear and leave and not have contact with her family or friends,” Watts’ sister, Stephanie Johnson, told WRAL. “She’s loved and we want her home. That’s why we are looking for her, taking matters into our own hands.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Watts is asked to call 911, per the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.