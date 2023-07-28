Eugene Parker, 5120 Entertainment CEO, Discusses ‘Fallback In Love Comedy And Music Jam’ Coming To Atlanta Aug. 5

Eugene Parker founded 5120 Entertainment to change the culture of the production and entertainment industry. On Aug. 5, Parker and his team will bring the Fallback In Love Comedy & Music Jam to Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.

The show will feature Rip Micheals, Monica, DC Youngfly, Mario, Jacquees, Mario, Emmanuel Hudson, Zoie Fenty, Conceited, Justina Valentine, Daphnique Springs, Brandon T Jackson, and DJ Envy.

Parker recently spoke with ADW to discuss the Fallback In Love Comedy & Music Jam and the impact of 5120 Entertainment.

What made you want to start your entertainment company?

I grew up in South Central, Los Angeles and I decided to put together a multifaceted entertainment company that doesn’t just focus on one thing. I want to be known in all spectrums of entertainment. And so we have a lot going on right now. I have a feature film that we’re releasing on August 18 called “Back on the Strip.” It stars Wesley Snipes, JB Smoove and Bill Bellamy. And so we’re excited about that. And we’re bringing our Fallback In Love Comedy & Music Jam tour to Atlanta on Aug. 5.

How do you balance the film and live events?

Well, actually everything coincides together. I have a strong team, one of the best teams that I could have possibly assembled. And I give my team a lot of credit because they do a lot of the heavy lifting. But you know we have different individuals within my organization that allows us to run a smooth, seamless program.

How did the lineup for Fallback In Love Comedy & Music Jam come together?

I can’t take any credit for picking the line up. Rip Michaels is a genius in that regard and being able to take the vision and put the show together. As his partner, I just flow with him. This was his baby. I give a lot of credit to Michaels for picking the talent and putting the show together.

What’s your biggest advice to inspiring entrepreneurs?

I always tell people to follow your gut. And don’t listen to nobody. You follow your gut. God gives everybody two eyes and two ears and your own vision. And you follow your vision. Don’t let nobody just deter you from that. Stick to it and keep pushing and work harder than anybody else.

