Finally, Rudy Giuliani is owning up to his part in the political scandal to undermine Georgia election process in an effort to keep failing U.S. President Donald Trump in office. The former and fallen New York mayor, who became one of Trump’s lawyer and one of his most trusted cohorts in a signed declaration acknowledges that he made statements that were “defamatory,” “actionable and false against mother and daughter election workers at a Georgia polling center.

Giuliani filed a two-page concession in court as part of a defamation lawsuit that election workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss filed in December 2021 against Giuliani as well as One America News Network and right-wing website Gateway Pundit for publicizing and promoting those claims.

The two women became embroiled the controversy which perpetuated the Big Lie and false calims that Trump had one to 2020 presidential election are “My mother and I didn’t seek out the spotlight,” Moss said in a statement to ABC News. “We just wanted to do our part to make democracy work well for everyone … and we’re incredibly honored to receive this recognition.”

Moss and Freeman, two dedicated Fulton County election workers testified before a Jan. 6

