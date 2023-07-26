Here’s What Criminal Charges Carlee Russell May Face After Kidnapping Lie

Photo: Hoover Police

Experts say Carlee Russell, the 25-year-old Alabama woman who faked her abduction, could face multiple charges for her actions, per WBRC.

Russell disappeared earlier this month after calling 911 to report a child walking alone on the side of the highway. The 25-year-old previously claimed she was kidnapped after she got out of her vehicle to check on the child. She returned home on foot two days after her alleged abduction.

Following her return, Hoover police said they were unable to find any evidence of the child and couldn’t locate items Russell took from her job on the night of her disappearance. Authorities also revealed that Russell searched for information on Amber Alerts, bus stations, and how to take to money from a register “without getting caught” just before her disappearance.

Russell ultimately admitted that she fabricated the entire situation, from the 911 call to her abduction.

Birmingham attorney Eric Guster said Russell could be charged with obstruction of justice for providing false statements to police. “When you make a false statement to an officer, each one of those statements can be its own count,” meaning that each false statement could lead to separate charges.

Guster also classified Russell’s 911 call as a “falsified police report,” which could lead to additional charges against her.

The attorney noted that it’s difficult to determine all the charges Russell may face without access to evidence collected by police that hasn’t been shared with the public. However, Guster maintains that Russell will likely face jail time and fines if charged.

Guster added that if he were Russell’s attorney he would’ve advised her to confess earlier in order to potentially receive less severe consequences. He highlighted how much money was spent on resources to locate Russell during her alleged kidnapping.

“Hoover is going to send them a bill,” Guster said.