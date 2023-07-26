Atlanta Braves To Host HBCU Night To Benefit Historically Black Colleges

The Atlanta Braves announced that the team will host HBCU Night to bring awareness and benefit Historically Black Colleges.

On Aug. 23, the Braves are welcoming all past and present attendees of HBCUs to wear their school colors with pride. Atlanta stands as one of the top cities in the nation for HBCUs with colleges such as Morehouse, Spelman, Clark Atlanta, and Morris Brown. Other HBCUs in Georgia include Savannah State, Albany State, Fort Valley State, and Paine College.

Attendees of HBCU Night will get an opportunity to take home an Atlanta Braves HBCU Majorette.

Furthermore, $4 from every ticket package will be donated to the Atlanta HBCU Alumni Alliance.

The alliance supports HBCUs through “scholarship fundraising, alumni reclamation and student recruitment in addition to aligning with the National HBCU Alumni Alliances by supporting and participating in programs that promote higher education, encourage healthy living, and fighting hunger.”

