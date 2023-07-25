Exclusive: How ‘The Boondocks,’ D.C.’s Museums, And Atlanta’s Music Scene Inspired The Art Of JiggyKorean

In his childhood years, one unexpected encounter at his grandmother’s workplace forever altered the artistic destiny of Michael Coleman, known by his moniker, JiggyKorean. Coleman couldn’t have known that spending days with his grandmother would ultimately lead him to one day meet an artistic mastermind: Aaron McGruder, creator of “The Boondocks.”

McGruder handed a picture from the animated sitcom to Coleman, igniting inspiration within the young artist, who had been making art since he was 9-years-old. Gazing at the animated image, Coleman felt an insatiable desire to further explore the world of art, embarking on a journey that would eventually lead him to sell hundreds of his own creations.

Now, his story of artistry culminates as Coleman plans to unveil his latest art exhibit in Atlanta.

Throughout his youth, Coleman mostly drew characters from Dragon Ball Z and similar shows while growing up in D.C., a city that turned out to have an astonishing impact on his passion for art.

“D.C. was a place where there were free museums everywhere, so every time we had a field trip it was always to a museum,” he says. “So my biggest inspiration probably came from my field trips to museums.”

When he was about 16-years-old, Coleman made his first visit to Atlanta, where he discovered the city may be a perfect place for him to start exploring music. During a trip to Club 112, he was in awe of Atlanta’s distinct culture that seemed to nurture creative artistry.

“I just saw how everyone dressed, and how everyone was free, and all the Black people. It just looked like a celebration,” he notes. “So that helped me be vulnerable, that helped me be free, that helped me express…So Atlanta is a huge part for me as far as their music scene.”

Coleman returned to art in 2017, soon developing a black and white style that he now calls “Dramatic Pop Art.” In addition to sell hundreds of his works, he’s been featured in several art exhibits and has toured with Trap Music Museum. As someone who is additionally passionate about fashion, he also has a clothing brand called RVRE CREATOR.

Reflecting on what inspired him to create his newest exhibit, “I Know Someone Like You,”

he says that his introverted-driven love for people-watching one day led him to realize just how similar he was to everyone else––a beautiful reality that encouraged him to make evocative art that speaks to everyone on a similar, personal level.

“So I went home and I created these seven pieces that will touch people’s childhoods, imaginations, and [the]…memory lane of their life,” he comments. “So you may come and see one of the pieces and it may remind you of your cousin, or [make you think] ‘hey, I remember when me and my dad…’ or ‘hey I remember when’…I wanted to create something that shows that everyone in [that] room will feel something from their past.”

The exhibit will feature a range of Coleman’s pieces, including works titled “Everybody Cant Go,” “Midnight,”and “Girl Dad.”

Coleman featured the exhibit at Rock Steady, a location choice that holds profound sentimental meaning for him. Rock Steady was the first restaurant that he decorated with his pieces, making art for the restaurant’s logo, bathrooms, and everything in between. Coleman wanted this meaningful exhibit to be at the place where he began his journey and attained the first piece of recognition for his art.

Coleman hopes the exhibit sends viewers back to the childlike wonders that made youth feel so freeing.

“Honestly, I want [people] to use their imagination,” he says. “I feel like, as we grow up, we lose that. But that was the fun part about being a kid. I feel like you don’t have to lose that as an adult.”

View exclusive images from JiggyKorean’s art exhibit below:

