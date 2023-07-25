Coco Gauff thrills Atlanta Fans with decisive victories in exhibition matches

One of Atlanta’s favorites, CoCo Gauff participated in an intense exhibition match at the 2023 Atlanta Open on July 24 in Atlantic Station. Gauff who lived in Atlanta for a portion of her child – her formative years before moving back to her home state of Florida and beginning the training that would lead her to a remarkable career, and rank the 19-year-old among the best women tennis players in the word.

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) exhibition match between two highly regarded players, Leylah Fernandez and Coco Gauff. Both women are currently ranked in the top 100. Even though Gauff won the match 6-3, 6-3, Coco had fun while playing in front of her hometown fans at Atlantic Station.

“I get a lot of support here, especially from the Black community,” Gauff told 11 Alive reporter Reggie Chatman Jr. “Seeing how many girls, and especially young girls, get uplifted just by seeing me. Not even playing, whether I’m just walking around or anything. It’s really cool to see, and I think Atlanta’s one of my favorite cities in the world and I always try to come.”

The exhibition between her and 20-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez didn’t feel like a tennis match as much as it felt like a Southern Baptist church on a Sunday evening in the South’s capital. As the match went on, fans began engaging in a call-and-response with Gauff in-between points.

“You got it!” Fans would yell at Gauff, who eventually fought off the urge not to smile, acknowledging the comments. “You got it, baby! Let’s go!”

In the middle of the second set, Gauff began taking requests of what she should do from the attendees. One of the distinguished guests she interacted with was Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. Other notable attendees included members of the Atlanta Dream, like Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray, Naz Hillmon, Laeticia Amihere, Monique Billings, Haley Jones, Danielle Robinson and Iliana Rupert. Atlanta native and recent Wimbeldeon Cinderella story Chris Eubanks and Atlanta Falcons legend Roddy White were also in attendance.

As the humid, hot-beating sun slowly eased into a well-lit court under Atlanta’s orange sun-setting sky, Gauff cruised through the match with her long-time peer, Fernandez.

“I’ve been playing with Leylah for a long time,” Gauff said in her post-match on-court interview. “It’s great to see her come up and me as well. Her family are really good people.”

The Atlanta Open is a week-long event and continues through July 30

