Carlee Russell Admits She Lied, No Explanation as to Why

While the nation breathed a sigh of relief when Carlee Russel, the 25-year-old Alabama who was allegedly lured into a trap and abducted on the side of a road as she supposedly was attempting to come to the aid of a four-year-old boy wandering along a dark highway, has admitted -much to the dismay and chagrin of all of her supporters – that she fabricated the entire kidnapping story.

Following a nationwide search that resulted in Russell mysteriously showing up in Hoover, Alabama and insisted to police, family and friends that she’d spent the past 48 hours fighting for her life, discrapencies in her story caused law officials to dig deeper into Russell’s claims of kidnapping and torture.

Russell, ultimately admitted to police in Hoover, Ala., that she made up the stories but she has yet to indicate the reason for her behavior.

“My client apologizes for her actions to this community, to the volunteers who were searching for her, to the Hoover Police Department and other agencies as well,” the statement said from her attorney, Emory Anthony, that was obtained by NBC News.

The statement was read off by Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis at a news conference on Monday night, July 24, 2023. He said his office is in consultation with the district attorney’s office to determine if and what criminal charges will be filed against Russell.

