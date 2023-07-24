NeNe Leakes’ Eldest Son Arrested On Drug Charge, Using Brother’s Name

Photo: Getty Images

NeNe Leakes‘ eldest son, Bryson Bryant, will be appearing in court Wednesday (July 19) for several charges, including fentanyl possession. According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Bryant, 33, was taken into custody on July 3 for possession of a scheduled II controlled substance, violation of probation, loitering, and giving a false name, address, or birthdate.

A criminal warrant revealed that the RHOA star’s son was arrested at a home in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Police said Bryant evaded officers and “claimed he knew the people that lived at the residence, which was false.” He was also accused of giving police the name of his 24-year-old brother Brentt Leakes instead of his own, providing an address his mother no longer lives at, and violating probation in another case.

Bryant was booked into Gwinnett County Jail with a $3,700 bond, according to jail records. His hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. EST.

This wasn’t Bryant’s first brush with the law. He was previously arrested for DUI in 2011 and detained in 2012 for driving with a suspended license, The Daily Mail reported. In 2015, authorities nabbed Bryant for providing a false name during a police raid at a fast-food restaurant in Georgia. Officers allege he was trying to print counterfeit checks at the establishment.

Bryant was also the subject of a season 5 episode of RHOA in 2012, where he was arrested for stealing razors from a Walmart.

The troubled adult is the son of Leakes and her ex-boyfriend, Calvin Bryant. The reality TV star shared Brentt with her late husband, Gregg Leakes, who passed away last summer from cancer.

