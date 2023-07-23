Jamie Foxx Spotted Filming For First Time Since Hospitalization

Photo: Getty Images

Jamie Foxx has returned to filming for the first time since he was hospitalized for a “medical complication.”

On Wednesday (July 19), Foxx was spotted filming a new commercial for BETMGM at Aria Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, according to TMZ. Behind-the-scenes photos of the commercial obtained by the outlet show Foxx sitting in the cockpit of an F1 race car.

Foxx himself posted a picture from the shoot on Instagram, saying “We got BIG things coming soon.” Hockey star Wayne Gretzky, who is also in the commercial, echoed Foxx’s sentiments, describing the shoot as “One of the best nights of my life with the greatest person. Big things coming soon.”

The commercial comes over three months after Foxx’s family announced the singer had experienced a “medical complication” that sent him to the hospital.

Amid his health scare, Jamie and his daughter, Corinne Foxx, were replaced as hosts on FOX game show, Beat Shazam. In May, Corinne shut down social media speculation that her father was still in the hospital and possibly on life support.

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild,” she previously said on Instagram. “My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating.”

Jamie was spotted earlier this month for the first time since his hospitalization, waving to fans on a boat in Chicago. According to TMZ, the actor showed no signs of physical ailment during Wednesday’s commercial shoot.

The BETMGM commercial is set to air just before the NFL season kicks off.