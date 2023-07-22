Ida B. Wells Society at Morehouse College Selects Dr. Robbie Morganfield as Executive Director

Journalist-Educator–Visionary Dr. Robbie Morganfield joins the Society with a wealth of journalism expertise within higher education, public affairs, and media––

The Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting (the Society) at Morehouse College announced the appointment of Dr. Robbie Morganfield as its new executive director beginning Aug. 1. Dr. Morganfield’s extensive experience in journalism, education and leadership make him an exceptional fit to guide the Society through its next chapter at its new home – Morehouse College.

Dr. Morganfield joins the Society after spending the last three years as a professor and chair of journalism and mass communication at North Carolina A&T State University. He has a strong background in teaching courses in news writing, research, and theory, specifically focusing on the role of race, religion, and culture. With a deep commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in journalism, Dr. Morganfield is poised to continue the Society’s legacy of promoting excellence in investigative reporting among professional and college journalists.

Ron Thomas, chair of the Journalism in Sports, Culture and Social Justice department at Morehouse, expresses his enthusiasm for the appointment, saying, “As the head of the search committee for the executive director position, I hoped there would be one candidate who was so impressive that we couldn’t resist hiring that person. We found that person in Dr. Robbie Morganfield, who has all the assets our committee had sought – and more.”

In addition to his substantial reporting background, Dr. Morganfield has a strong record of teaching undergraduate and graduate journalists, helping them obtain internships and entry into Ph.D. programs. As a college administrator, he has led a journalism institute at Vanderbilt University and journalism programs at Grambling State University and North Carolina A&T, the nation’s largest HBCU. As the Society matures, his experience with strategic planning and the accreditation process will be invaluable.

Co-founder of the Society, Nikole Hannah-Jones stated, “I am beyond thrilled to welcome Dr. Morganfield as the next executive director of the Ida B. Wells Society as I believe there is no one better equipped to lead our organization through its next stage as we seek to stabilize and grow during our transition to Morehouse College. Dr. Morganfield is a remarkable leader, journalist, educator, and visionary passionate about nurturing future journalists, advocating for journalists of color, and building up mission-driving institutions. He has a particular love for HBCUs and a passion for the work of the Society. This is a pivotal time for our young organization, and having someone like Dr. Morganfield at the helm will ensure we live up to our ambitions and continue to expand the groundbreaking work we have begun to do.”

With Dr. Morganfield’s leadership, the Society is poised to expand its groundbreaking work, foster inclusivity, and continue its mission of promoting investigative reporting that seeks truth and accountability.

In assuming his role as executive director, Dr. Morganfield shared his gratitude and vision, saying, “I am honored to join the Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting at Morehouse. This is a pivotal moment for journalism, and I am committed to upholding the Society’s mission of advancing investigative reporting, supporting journalists of color, and nurturing the next generation of reporters. I look forward to collaborating with the Society’s talented team, students, faculty, and partners to drive impactful change in journalism.”

For more information about the Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting, visit idabwellssociety.org. For more information about Morehouse Journalism in Sports, Culture, and Social Justice, visit morehouse.edu/journalism.

About Post Author