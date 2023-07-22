Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia, Inc. (SCFG) Announces the 43rd Sickle Cell 5K Road Race/Walk

Annual Fundraiser will Culminate with a FREE Outdoor Concert and Candlelight Vigil in downtown East Point. Race/Walk starts at 5PM

Early bird registration for the 43rd Sickle Cell 5K Road Race/Walk is now open. Participants who register now through July 31st will receive a $5 discount and a guaranteed souvenir T-shirt.

The charity fundraiser takes place at 5PM Saturday, September 9, 2023, in beautiful downtown East Point on a 5K route starting at East Point City Hall, 2757 East Point Street, East Point, GA 30344.

“We are excited to have the Sickle Cell Race/Walk become an evening event with a new feature this year and that is, our after-race concert,” said SCFG Executive Director Tabatha McGee. “We want this event to be a true family affair so come out to enjoy the race, the concert and delicious food from the numerous food trucks that will be onsite.”

The after-race concert will feature soulful music and good times by Atlanta recording artist Joy Anderson and band in the city hall quadrant. Lawn chairs are welcomed. A candlelight vigil will also take place in memory of family and friends we have lost.

The Sickle Cell 5K Road Race/Walk is a popular, charity race recognized as one of Georgia’s longest, consecutively running road races. Since its inception, it has supported the Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia’s Camp New Hope, a weeklong medically supervised camp for kids and teens living with sickle cell disease. The race/walk is an official AJC Peachtree Road Race Qualifying Event.

SCFG is a statewide 501(c)(3) nonprofit advocating for and serving children and adults with sickle cell and other abnormal hemoglobin. SCFG offers affordable, mobile and in-person adult medical services, sickle cell testing, specialized care coordination, educational opportunities, and food assistance.

Today, African Americans and people of color are disproportionately impacted by Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) which unfortunately is characterized by pain episodes and severe organ damage that can lead to early death.

About Post Author