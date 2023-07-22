Jamie Foxx Speaks Out For The First Time Since Months-Long Hospitalization: ‘I Went To Hell And Back’

Jamie Foxx provided an update on his medical scare. On July 22, Foxx took to social media to speak directly to fans to give insight on the ordeal he has faced over the past several months.

“I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back,” said Foxx. “I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through.”

Foxx did not reveal the exact medical issue, but he did say that it was serious and took time to get back to his usual self. He did not want his fans to see him as he recovered.

“I just didn’t want you to see me like that,” said Foxx. “I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

He continued, “I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie [or] television show,” he said. “I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

He credited God, his sister Deidra Dixon, his daughter Corinne, and the medical staff for saving his life.

Foxx became emotional when sharing his story.

“I know they talk about people crying on videos,” he said. “You can do a take two; I’m not gonna do a take two. It is what it is. If you see me out from now on and every once and a while I just burst into tears, it’s because it’s been tough, man. I’ve been sick, man. But now, I’ve got my legs under me, so you’re gonna see me out.”

He ended the video by saying, “I’m on my way back.”

View video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx)

