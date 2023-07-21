Digital Daily

Tupac Shakur Murder Nearly Solved: Keefe D Questioned by Police

  • Roz Edward
Las Vegas police may be closer to the truth of what happened to Tupac Shakur on that fatal night in September of 1996, when he was gunned down on the Las Vegas strip while in the company of music producer Suge Knight. And much like back then the two men at the center of the investigation, Crip gang boss Duane “Keefe D” Davis and his nephew Orlando Anderson are in the spotlight. 
 
Despite claims by Tupac’s father that his highly revered son posed a threat to federal law officials and his murder was a government conspiracy, Keefe D is expounding on his original story, that he was in the car with his nephew Orlando Anderson when it pulled up along side of a car with famed producer Suge Knight and Tupac  the back opened fire. Keefe D reportedly admitted in the past handing his nephew the gun that he allegedly used to kill Tupac following a brawl in a nearby Las Vegas casino.
 

“Good Morning America” and TMZ have detailed how armored vehicles and SWAT Teams swooped down on a quiet neighborhood in Henderson, Nevada, some 20 miles southeast of the intersection where 2Pac was shot and killed in Las Vegas.

Once on the scene, the SWAT Team trained their guns on a home and used a megaphone to order Keefe D and his family out of the home with their hands up.

Among the items retrieved included magazine articles about Tupac’s murder, computers, hard drives, and pictures from the 1990s that show individuals who might have been connected to people directly or indirectly involved in the 1996 drive-by shooting.

Anderson was the man whom Tupac and former Death Row Records boss Suge Knight were seen kicking and beating on a video when they were inside the MGM Grand Casino, the site of the Mike Tyson boxing match in September 1996. And therefore many believe that Anderson conspired to exact revenge on Tupac that same night. For his part, Anderson repeatedly denied being the triggerman before he was killed in an unrelated shootout.

The home that metro Vegas cops searched is owned by a woman named Paula Clemons, the wife of Keefe D. What fascinates investigators and observers alike is that Clemons also owned a home in the notorious Los Angeles suburb of Compton. “TMZ” reported that The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department long ago recovered a gun in the backyard of the home they said belonged to the then-girlfriend of a reputed Crip who was in Vegas the night Tupac was killed.

Tupac Shakur was shot multiple times on Sept. 7, 1996, in Las Vegas after attending a boxing match with Suge Knight. The platinum-selling rapper died in the hospital six days later from his injuries at the age of 25.

Authorities refused to divulge what they took from the home during the two-hour home search, but the evidence may be sufficient enough to be presented to a grand jury via the Clark County district attorney.

 

About Post Author

Roz Edward

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web