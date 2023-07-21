Predominately Black Neighborhoods In Atlanta Are More Vulnerable To Heat Strokes, Heat-Related Deaths

Historically Black neighborhoods in Atlanta are mostly impacted by heat strokes and heat-related deaths. The City of Atlanta released a new study that sheds light on which communities deal with the most heat-related issues.

The study measured how communities are tolerate heat stress and comprised a list of the most vulnerable neighborhoods where more people die from heat or suffer heat strokes.

Commissioned by City Councilmembers Matt Westmoreland and Liliana Bakhtiari, the study was conducted by Urban Adapt LLC.

Most of the neighborhoods with high risks include predominately Black communities such as English Avenue, Cascade Road, Center Hill, Sylvan Hills, Hammond Park, Washington Park, Pittsburgh, Ashview Heights, West End, and Vine City.

The heat vulnerability score is lowest at zero and highest at 10. To understand the economic, race and social differences, the predominately Black neighborhood of Center Hill on the west side of Atlanta received a score of 10, while the affluent Tuxedo Park located in Buckhead received a score of four.

The study comes at a time when global warming continues to be a major issue. According to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the world just experienced its hottest June in the 174-year global climate record.

There are several initiatives that can take place to help reduce heat issues for vulnerable communities. Adding more trees to those neighborhoods, protecting existing canopy, and requiring cool roofs on homes and apartments under foru stories would also be beneficial.

The City of Atlanta announced on July 20 that one cooling center will be opened at the Old MLK Natatorium.

In a statement city officials said, “The City of Atlanta will open a cooling center as temperatures rise across the city. The center will open today, Thursday, July 20, 2023, and Friday, July 21, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. each day. The cooling center will be located at the Old MLK Natatorium at 90 Boulevard, NE Atlanta, GA 30312. Water will be provided at the center.”

About Post Author