‘Good Times’ Dad, John Amos Sick of Fighting with Children, Denies Elder Abuse

The ongoing saga between the children of one of America’s favorite dad’s, John Amos who played James Evans on the hit sitcom “Good Times” has most recently resulted in his son and caregiver, Kelly Amos being arrested in New Jersey.

The younger Amos has been charged with threatening to kill someone after his sister Shannon was successful in having him removed as his medical power of attorney.

Documents obtained by TMZ reveal that Shannon is the person K.C. is accused of allegedly threatening in a series of text messages. She reportedly told authorities she received texts about his alleged gang affiliation that showed two guns.

“Gonna sleep much better tonight big sis,” he allegedly said to her in a text attached with a video of him firing a handgun. Shannon claims she now fears for her life due to her brother, who allegedly suffers from bipolar disorder, as noted by Robert Florida, a spokesperson for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office

But Daddy Amos, 83, has reportedly spoken out saying that his daughter’s claims of elder abuse are false and that if anyone had been mistreating him or taking advantage of him it is daughter Shannon after the two apparently had a falling out years ago.

It was also discovered that Shannon Amos started a GoFundMe account to raise $500,000 reportedly for her father’s care and housing. The account has since been removed and Amos has essentially called his daughter a liar and a thief. Shannon claimed that the money would be used to care for her father and secure legal counsel as she fought her brother online. It was deactivated after raising $13,000 from over 300 donors.

Shannon added that over the past couple of months her family has learned that John “Had fallen victim to elder abuse and financial exploitation.”

“His home had been violated, stripped of anything valuable,” Shannon said.

The daughter didn’t disclose exact details of what happened or who was involved besides an unidentified “caregiver.” She claimed that the family was working with the police and the Colorado Bureau of Investigations to seek justice.

Following the shocking revelation, John Amos told TMZ that his daughter’s account of his situation is false. Amos said no one is abusing him and he isn’t fighting for his life in the hospital, according to the outlet.

Belinda Foster, a rep for John, did reveal that he was hospitalized due to fluid filling his lower body. Doctors were able to drain the fluid, and John is starting to feel back to his normal self, according to the rep.

