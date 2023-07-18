Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame To Celebrate Grand Opening On July 22

The Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame was founded and created by Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece. The Commissioner grew up in the music industry and later served as the Deputy Director of Ohio Tourism. She introduced the idea on April 26, 2021, at a press conference with diverse music and community stakeholders in front of an empty lot filled with gravel and rocks.

She called for the creation of a Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame to celebrate the legacy and untold stories of music artists, songwriters, producers, and musicians from Cincinnati, Hamilton County, and Southwest Ohio. On July 1, 2021, the idea was unanimously passed by the Hamilton County, Ohio Board of Commissioners creating an international state-of-the-art, outdoor interactive permanent tourism attraction and exciting music corridor on the Ohio River Banks.

“From a gravel lot covered with rocks to becoming one of the greatest world-renowned outdoor Black music tourism attractions is historic,” Alicia Reece said. “Through the interactive elements and use of the latest technology, we will connect our rich black music legacy as inspiration to the generations of future music legends to come.”

The Historic Grand Opening featuring inductees Louise Shropshire, James Brown, The Deele, and Philippé Wynne.

Founding Volunteer Committee Members:

Lincoln Ware

Quentin Monroe

Damon Jones

Joe Mallory

Alicia Reece

Kent Butts

Tyrha M. Lindsey-Warren, PhD

Joe Santangelo

Vada Stephens

Roderick “Don Juan” Davis

Christie Kuhns

Ebony J. Wynn

