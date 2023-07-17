Atlanta’s Former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Accepts New Role At The White House

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is returning to the White House. Over the weekend, Bottoms announced that she has accepted a new role in the Biden Administration.

Bottoms will now serve on President Joe Biden’s Export Council.

“I am honored to be appointed a member of the President’s Export Council,” Bottoms wrote on social media.

In her new role, Bottoms will serves as the principal national advisory committee on international trade. The council advises the president on government policies and programs that impact the U.S. trade performance. Additionally, the council promotes export expansion and is part of a forum to discuss trade-related issues within the business, industrial, agricultural, labor, and government sectors.

Before accepting this current role, Bottoms served in the Biden Administration in the Office of Public Engagement before leaving in February.

In a statement, White House officials wrote, “Bottoms’ steadfast leadership and equity-focused philosophy have led to numerous accolades and leadership positions, including serving as the Chair of the Community Development and Housing Committee and the Census Task Force for the United States Conference of Mayors, Trustee for the African American Mayors Association, Chair of the Platform Committee for the 2020 Democratic National Convention, and the DNC’s Vice Chair of Civic Engagement and Voter Protection.”

