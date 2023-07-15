Rob49 Taps G Herbo for New Spitfire ‘Skeme’ (Video)

Fresh off the release of his acclaimed 4God II project, emerging New Orleans rapper Rob49 releases a video for ‘Skeme’ — featuring G Herbo.

While Rob continues to explore the depths of his own psyche and experience, 4God II highlights his skill as a collaborator — and reveals how in-demand he is among rap’s A-list. “BMF” pairs him with Icewear Vezzo and “Hate It Or Love It” with DaBaby, and Roddy Ricch joins the party for “TRX.” In each of these instances, Rob not only holds his own, but asserts his own style alongside established stars from across the map.

4God II builds on years of diligent grind. His 2022 Mixtape Welcome to Vulture Island features collaborations with Vezzo, Babyface Ray, Doe Boy, Landstrip Chip, and Lil Baby—to say nothing of the project being introduced by legendary Cash Money Records founder Birdman. With his new mixtape, and cinematic videos like “Skeme,” Rob makes it clear that he is not only one of rap’s most exciting rising stars, but a dominant cultural force.

