Rev. Al Sharpton, King Family Convene 60 National Organizations as Partners for 60th Anniversary of March on Washington on Saturday, August 26th

Rev. Al Sharpton, Martin Luther King, III, and Arndrea Waters King have brought together 60 national organizations across racial, cultural, and generational lines as partners for the 60th Anniversary of the March on Washington. The August 26th demonstration will not be a commemoration but a continuation of the “dream” Dr. King outlined at the Lincoln Memorial in 1963. Now, with democracy under threat and violent hate crimes on the rise, it is essential to galvanize around that dream and push back against the concerted efforts to peel away hard-won civil rights.
The coalition will gather for a large-scale event at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC on Saturday, August 26, 2023. The pre-program for the event will begin at 8:00 a.m. ET with the main program beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. Following the program, a march will begin through the streets of the Nation’s Capital. Additional details will be released prior to the event.
The March will be co-chaired by:
- AAJC
- Anti-Defamation League
- Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law
- The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights
- Legal Defense Fund
- NAACP
- National Coalition on Black Civic Participation
- National Council of Negro Women (NCNW)
- National Urban League
- UNIDOS
A full list of the 60 partner organizations can be found below:
Anti-Defamation League
Advocates for Youth
Asian Americans Advancing Justice – AAJC
Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance (APALA)
Brown and Gold PAC – Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc.
Capitol Ballroom Council, inc.
Center for Black Equity
Center for Economic and Policy Research
Center for Reproductive Rights
College Democrats of America
Common Defense
Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI)
Declaration for American Democracy Coalition
DemCast USA
Democratic National Committee
Emerge
EMILYs List
ERA Coalition
Everytown For Gun Safety
FairVote
Family Equality
Generation Ratify
GLAAD
GLBTQ Legal Advocates and Defenders (GLAD)
Higher Heights For America
Hip Hop Caucus
In Our Own Voice: National Black Women Reproductive Justice Agenda
Interfaith Voices for Reproductive Justice
Japanese American Citizens League
LatinoJustice PRLDEF
League of Women Voters
NAACP
NARAL Pro-Choice America
National Black Justice Coalition
National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR)
National Coalition on Black Civic Participation
National Council of Jewish Women
National Council of Negro Women (NCNW)
National Organization for Women
National Queer API Alliance (NQAPIA)
National Urban League
NCBCP
Next Generation Action Network (NGAN)
NOW
NWLC
OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates
Our Time to Act United
Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.
Planned Parenthood Federation of America
Planned Parenthood Action Fund
Reproaction
SisterReach and SisterReach Illinois
SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective
The House of Garcon
The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights
The TransLatin@ Coalition
Union for Reform Judaism
URGE: Unite for Reproductive & Gender Equity
Voto Latino
We Testify
YWCA USA