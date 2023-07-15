Rev. Al Sharpton, King Family Convene 60 National Organizations as Partners for 60th Anniversary of March on Washington on Saturday, August 26th

Rev. Al Sharpton, Martin Luther King, III, and Arndrea Waters King have brought together 60 national organizations across racial, cultural, and generational lines as partners for the 60th Anniversary of the March on Washington. The August 26th demonstration will not be a commemoration but a continuation of the “dream” Dr. King outlined at the Lincoln Memorial in 1963. Now, with democracy under threat and violent hate crimes on the rise, it is essential to galvanize around that dream and push back against the concerted efforts to peel away hard-won civil rights.

The coalition will gather for a large-scale event at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC on Saturday, August 26, 2023. The pre-program for the event will begin at 8:00 a.m. ET with the main program beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. Following the program, a march will begin through the streets of the Nation’s Capital. Additional details will be released prior to the event.

The March will be co-chaired by:

AAJC

Anti-Defamation League

Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law

The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights

Legal Defense Fund

NAACP

National Coalition on Black Civic Participation

National Council of Negro Women (NCNW)

National Urban League

UNIDOS

A full list of the 60 partner organizations can be found below:

Anti-Defamation League

Advocates for Youth

Asian Americans Advancing Justice – AAJC

Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance (APALA)

Brown and Gold PAC – Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc.

Capitol Ballroom Council, inc.

Center for Black Equity

Center for Economic and Policy Research

Center for Reproductive Rights

College Democrats of America

Common Defense

Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI)

Declaration for American Democracy Coalition

DemCast USA

Democratic National Committee

Emerge

EMILYs List

ERA Coalition

Everytown For Gun Safety

FairVote

Family Equality

Generation Ratify

GLAAD

GLBTQ Legal Advocates and Defenders (GLAD)

Higher Heights For America

Hip Hop Caucus

In Our Own Voice: National Black Women Reproductive Justice Agenda

Interfaith Voices for Reproductive Justice

Japanese American Citizens League

LatinoJustice PRLDEF

League of Women Voters

NAACP

NARAL Pro-Choice America

National Black Justice Coalition

National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR)

National Coalition on Black Civic Participation

National Council of Jewish Women

National Council of Negro Women (NCNW)

National Organization for Women

National Queer API Alliance (NQAPIA)

National Urban League

NCBCP

Next Generation Action Network (NGAN)

NOW

NWLC

OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates

Our Time to Act United

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.

Planned Parenthood Federation of America

Planned Parenthood Action Fund

Reproaction

SisterReach and SisterReach Illinois

SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective

The House of Garcon

The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights

The TransLatin@ Coalition

Union for Reform Judaism

URGE: Unite for Reproductive & Gender Equity

Voto Latino

We Testify

YWCA USA

