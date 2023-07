With credits in films and shows such as Harlem Nights, School Daze, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Living Single, The Vampire Diaries and Grey’s Anatomy, few would believe that the A Different World breakout star wasn’t an Emmy-nominated actress up until this week.

As it turns out, Guy earned her first-ever Emmy nomination in the category of Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for her work as Barbara Baldwin on the Tubi series The Chronicles of Jessica Wu.

Guy was nominated alongside Game of Thrones actress Nathalie Emmanuel and Paula Pell. Guy played Whitley Gilbert for six seasons on A Different World from 1987 to 1993. For her role as Gilbert, Guy won four consecutive NAACP Image Awards from 1990 through 1993 for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.