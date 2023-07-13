RECESS23: Walker-Miller Energy Services and Real Times Media Partner to Empower Black and Brown Leaders in Clean Energy

Invited speakers for the inaugural conference include Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Walker-Miller Energy Services, one of the largest African American and woman-owned energy efficiency companies in the country, and Real Times Media, a leading producer of news and programming for Black audiences, are partnering to organize the Resilience and Equity in the Clean Energy Sector Summit (RECESS23). This groundbreaking event, to be held from October 30 to November 1, 2023, in Detroit aims to increase equitable access and resources for Black and Brown leaders in the clean energy industry.

RECESS23, subtitled the “Black and Brown Clean Energy Conference,” will provide a unique platform for engagement, bringing together global thought leaders, policymakers, and disruptors in the field. The summit will shed light on the crucial relationship between clean energy and social equity, while showcasing educational, career, and entrepreneurial opportunities for historically underserved communities.

Carla Walker-Miller, founder and CEO of Walker-Miller Energy Services, emphasizes the significance of RECESS23, stating, “The clean energy industry represents an unprecedented opportunity for historically excluded communities to participate in a major economic revolution. However, representation from Black and Brown communities in this sector remains disappointingly scarce.” RECESS23 aims to bridge this divide by cultivating an inclusive and equitable environment that encourages innovation, collaboration, and tangible change.

Real Times Media CEO Hiram E. Jackson highlights the significance of Detroit as the summit’s host city, saying, “Detroit’s rich diversity and burgeoning innovation hub make it a fitting stage for this pivotal discussion. With its population comprising 80 percent Black and nearly 90 percent ethnic minority individuals, Detroit is uniquely positioned to lead the conversation on equitable access to the benefits of clean energy.”

With an estimated 600 attendees, RECESS23 will feature influential keynote speakers, thought-provoking panel discussions, and engaging workshops. The summit will explore various pivotal topics, including the equitable energy transition, renewable energy, energy storage, energy efficiency, and clean mobility. The interplay between clean energy and social justice will also be a key focus of the event. RECESS23 is sponsored in part by the Aspen Institute, a global nonprofit organization dedicated to driving change through dialogue, leadership, and action.

Leaders from academia, government, non-profit organizations, and private industries passionate about integrating clean energy and social equity are invited to participate in RECESS23. Keynote speakers invited include Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

RECESS23 offers a transformative platform for individuals and organizations to influence change, guide the future of clean energy, and contribute to a sustainable and equitable tomorrow. The summit organizers are accepting proposals for presentations, panel discussions, and workshops that align with the themes of the event. The deadline for proposal submissions is September 15, 2023.

For more information about RECESS23 and to submit proposals or sign up for event updates, visit www.recess23.com.

