Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison Says Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Should be Impeached

Detroit native and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, is calling for change to the nation’s highest court following its recent ban on race-based college admissions in relation to Affirmative Action use and other recent controversial decisions.

Ellison calls for term limits for justices on the Supreme Court and the imposing of new ethical rules due to some of the conservative justices he calls out for “swimming in money by special interests.” He believes if there were enough votes to politically change the U.S. congressional make up of the House and Senate, then there could be rule changes.

“If we vote in massive numbers, that will not change the Supreme Court overnight,” Ellison said.

In an interview with Michigan Chronicle Digital Anchor Andre Ash, he also called for the removal of one of the longtime justices.

“Anyone who has watched the movie Django, just watch Stephen and you see Clarence Thomas.” Ellison said. “Clarence Thomas has decided that his best personal interest is siding with the powerful and the special interests irregardless to who they’re going to hurt.”

“Clarence Thomas needs to be impeached. Clarence Thomas is illegitimate and has no bases in the job that he’s in.”

Ellison oversaw the prosecution of multiple Minneapolis police officers including Derek Chauvin of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is seen in viral video with his knee to the neck of George Floyd, in part resulted in his death.

The events surrounding the officer’s actions and treatment of Floyd resulted in a global outcry of racial injustice.

Ellison is out with a new book, ‘Break the Wheel: Ending the Cycle of Police Violence’ chronicles the events of his office’s death investigation of George Floyd by Minneapolis police and the solutions needed to stop abuse by law enforcement officers.

