Mayor of City of South Fulton Future is Still Unknown Pending Charges

Maybe the relatively newly incorporated city of South Fulton County is experiencing growing pains or maybe it is already joining the league of politically corrupt municipal governments across the nation.

Either way Khalid Kamau, who became one of the city’s first city council members when it was incorporated in 2017, was later elected mayor in 2021, has been temporarily removed from office and is facing charges of first-degree burglary and criminal trespass.

The mayor of the city of South Fulton, Georgia, located approximately 20 miles outside of Atlanta, was arrested on Saturday, July 8 and booked into the Fulton County jail on that afternoon. He was later released that evening on an $11,000 bond, according to jail records.

But Kamau’s time in office has been marred with infighting and contentious relationships with the five of the seven other council members who filed a lawsuit for his removal from office for abuse of power and recording “confidential executive sessions of the City Council — against the expressed wishes of City Council members.”

Kamau allegedly broke into and entered a South Fulton County lake house which je says he believed was abandoned and was considering purchasing. When the rightful owner of the property showed up and ordered Kamau to “stay put” while he pointed a gun at him and called police authorities, Kamau allegedly retorted with, “Do you know who the f— I am? I’m the mayor, and I’ll wait for my police force to get here and see what happens then.”

The police report also states that the mayor apologized and thought the home was abandoned. He told cops the property was his “dream home” and he wanted to purchase the house.

The City of South Fulton released a statement on Sunday addressing Saturday’s arrest of Mayor Khalid Kamau and his status of service with the city.

Until then, City of South Fulton, District 5 Councilmember Corey A. Reeves has been named to serve as mayor pro tem.

