Cincinnati’s Black Music Walk Of Fame To Make History, How A Similar Concept Impacted Atlanta

The Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame will make history on July 23 when it opens during the Cincinnati Music Festival, one of the country’s largest African American music festivals.

Created by Hamilton County Commission President Alicia Reece, the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame will induct Penny Ford, Midnight Star, hip-hop/soul producer Hi-Tek and jazz musician Wilbert Longmire, who will be inducted posthumously.

In 2022, the organization honored inductees Bootsy Collins, Charles Fold, the Isley Brothers and Otis Williams.

On July 22, the festivities will kick-off with a special red carpet event where organizers, city officials, and artists will celebrate the grand opening.

The Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame is a $20 million investment by Hamilton County and has received additional funding from the private sector.

A similar concept in Atlanta was created in 2021 with the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame. In two years, honorees have included Beyoncé, OutKast, Quincy Jones, and Usher. With both a national and international appeal, the BMEWOF honors iconic individuals and organizations that have impacted Black culture and community alongside those who continue to lead into the future.

The Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame is expected to bring in $107 million annually to the local economy.

This year’s Cincinnati Music Festival will be headlined by Janet Jackson, Charlie Wilson and Ari Lennox.

