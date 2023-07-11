Atlanta Council Member Keisha Sean Waites Praises DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson for Video Surveillance

Council Member Keisha Sean Waites Praises DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson for Video Surveillance

DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson is becoming know nationally for her effective and innovative initiatives to address crime problems related to gas stations and dollar stores in the neighborhoods and business districts in the Decatur area.

Following the passage of text amendments to DeKalb’s zoning ordinance, Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson was also featured in the New York Times for her work related to small box discount retail stores and healthy food options requirements.

While she has become a leading authority locally on the rapid proliferation of dollar stores and discount retail outlets, Cochran-Johnson successfully introduced legislation in February 2019, which led to an enacted moratorium in December 2019 halting the issuance of new business licenses to small box discount retail stores.

Post 3 At-Large Council member Keisha Sean Waites recognized Cochran-Johnson’s efforts and issued a statement on Monday on the Public Safety and Legal Administration’s consideration of 23-O-1346 related to gas stations and convenience stores in Atlanta installing surveillance camera systems:

“Requiring surveillance cameras at gas stations and convenience stores will be a strong deterrent to potential criminals. They will know their actions are being recorded and monitored, which will make it a safer environment for customers and employees. I supported similar legislation in our city, and I credit DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson for being a leader on this issue and for referring me to the Commission’s legislation as a tool to support public safety,” Waites said. “These cameras can be used to monitor day-to-day operations, identify problem areas, and help us enhance public safety throughout the city. I am committed to continuing my advocacy for this requirement, as I strongly believe that it is in the best interest of our citizens.”

In 2022, the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners approved video surveillance legislation sponsored by Cochran-Johnson that requires convenience stores and high-risk businesses in DeKalb County to own and operate a video surveillance system. The regulations went into effect June 30, 2023, mandating existing convenience stores to comply with the updated provisions.

