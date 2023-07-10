Jermaine Dupri, Drake, Hawks Owner To Produce Documentary On Legendary Atlanta Strip Club Magic City

Atlanta’s strip culture will be highlighted in a new docu-series produced by Jermaine Dupri, Drake, and Atlanta Hawks co-owner Jami Gertz.

“Magic City: An American Fantasy,” will highlight the story of the celebrated strip club Magic City, founded by Michael “Mr. Magic” Barney in the early 1980s. After initially starting with only two strippers, the establishment would grow and become a staple of the city’s thriving music industry.

During a time when Atlanta’s music scene was still on the rise, Magic City would serve as the place where artists could break new records. It eventually became a national treasure as high-profile rappers would drop the club’s name in songs and also shoot videos at the location.

Directed by Charles Todd, the series will feature interviews with notable figures such as 2 Chainz, Nelly, Shaquille O’Neal, Quavo, Killer Mike, and Big Boi.

“Magic City is a second home for me. It’s the one place where celebrities, hustlers, politicians, and Atlanta locals all come together. I’ve watched it evolve over the years from a local joint to an internationally recognized spot. It’s about time we tell this story the right way,” executive producer Dupri said in a statement.

