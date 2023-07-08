Morehouse School of Medicine and Good Days to Host National Chronic Disease Day Symposium on July 10

Patient Advocates, Healthcare Stakeholders, Academic Leaders and Policymakers Join to Discuss Access to Care and Building Healthy Communities

National and state-based healthcare leaders and patient advocacy organizations will join Good Days and Morehouse School of Medicine for a special symposium and luncheon in recognition of National Chronic Disease Day in Atlanta, GA, on July 10.

“Millions of Americans suffer from chronic diseases, and it’s important to raise awareness about the challenges that patients and their families face,” said Joseph A. Tyndall, MD, MPH, Executive Vice President of Health Affairs and Dean of Morehouse School of Medicine. “MSM is pleased to partner with Good Days on this important issue as we work collaboratively to support chronic disease patients.”

Chronic Disease Day is officially recognized in the State of Georgia and across the country on July 10th to raise awareness that chronic diseases are responsible for seven out of the top 10 causes of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Racial and ethnic minority groups experience higher rates of illness and death across a wide range of health conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, obesity, asthma, and heart disease, when compared to their white counterparts. Led by Good Days, Chronic Disease Day promotes greater access to care and solutions for building healthier communities.

“Chronic Disease Day brings together a broad coalition of nonprofit groups, academic experts, and federal and state healthcare leaders to promote healthy living and to raise awareness of policy solutions for challenges that impact all rare and chronic disease sufferers,” said Clorinda Walley, president of Good Days. “We’re proud to partner with Morehouse School of Medicine for this very special symposium, to recognize the leadership of Dean Joseph Adrian Tyndall, and to discuss important CDC initiatives to address challenges faced by chronic disease communities across the country.”

Featured speakers will include:

Joseph Adrian Tyndall, Executive Vice President of Health Affairs and Dean, Morehouse School of Medicine

Clorinda Walley, President, Good Days

Gregory Crawford, CDC National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion Deputy Director

Natasha Buchanan Lunsford, CDC Senior Advisor for Health Equity, Social Determinants of Health

John Robitscher, CEO, National Association of Chronic Disease Directors

To inquire about attendance, please email Justin Wilson at jwilson@mygooddays.org.

Chronic Disease Day is supported by more than two dozen national patient advocacy organizations who make up the Chronic Disease Alliance. For more information, visit www.chronicdiseaseday.org.

Founded in 1975, Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) is among the nation’s leading educators of primary care physicians, biomedical scientists, and public health professionals. An independent and private historically-Black medical school, MSM was recognized by the Annals of Internal Medicine as the nation’s number one medical school in fulfilling a social mission—the creation and advancement of health equity.

Founded in 2003, Good Days is a national non-profit charitable organization that lifts the burdens of chronic illness through assistance, advocacy, and awareness. For more information and to find assistance for access to care, visit www.mygooddays.org.

