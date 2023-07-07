Dr. Christine King Farris To Lie In State In Georgia’s Capitol Rotunda, Only The 4th Black American To Receive Honor

Dr. Christine King Farris’ will be honored by the state of Georgia in the upcoming weeks. On July 6, her family announced that she will will lie in state at Georgia’s State Capitol Rotunda.

Starting on July 14, 2023, King will lie at the Georgia State Capitol Rotunda from11 a.m. to 7 p.m. A memorial service in her honor is scheduled from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Dr. Farris is the fourth Black American to receive such honors. Her sister-in-law Mrs. Coretta Scott King was the first, followed by Congressman John Lewis, and Atlanta Councilman C.T. Vivian.

Dr. Farris’ homegoing tribute will last three days and will reflect her life of service, education, leadership and more. Starting on July 11, the first tribute will take place at Spelman College. Tributes from Spelman College, Final Rituals from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and Links, Inc.

And on July 15 and 16, Dr. Farris will be honored at the legendary Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Born on Sept. 11, 1927, Farris was the oldest sibling of Martin Luther King Jr. She served as an educator and spent nearly six decades at Spelman College.

