Keke Palmer: Wrong or Right? Boyfriend Darius Jackson is Clear (video)

After all of the backlash surrounding a seemingly innocent on-stage dance with Usher, Keke Palmer ion s not only getting knocked by boyfriend Darius Jackson she is also receiving a slew of comments – some supportive, some critical – from fans and social media users regarding the incident during Usher’s performance Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

The injured and some say understandably irate boyfriend and father of her newborn son, and fans of deleted his Instagram and Twitter account just one day after he took to social media to complain about the revealing dress that his girlfriend Keke Palmer wore to a recent Usher concert.

Palmer, being the star that she is, was apparently brought on stage to participate in a playful one-on-one dance, with Usher serenading her with the song “There Goes My Baby.” After the relatively seductive dance, Palmer gave Usher an eye-popping view of her backside as she turned and left the stage in a daring black sheer dress over a black teddy.

The heated performance is causing a lot of sizzle in the Palmer house and on social media as the discussion continues about weather or not Palmer’s dress and behavior were in appropriate or is boy friend Darius Jackson just over reacting.

What do you think?

