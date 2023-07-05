Essence Fest 2023: 10 Powerful Moments You Should Know About

Over 200,000 people were in New Orleans during the holiday weekend to take part in the 2023 Essence Festival. The annual festival featured events that focused on entertainment, business, health, and sisterhood.

ADW and RTM was on hand to capture the festivities. Here are the 10 moments you should know about.

Hip-Hop 50 Celebration

The festival paid homage to the 50th year in hip-hop with a show that took viewers back to the 1980s-era of New York. With Doug E. Fresh serving as master of ceremony, he brought out artists such as Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick, KRS One, EPMD, Grandmaster Flash and The Furious 5, and Sugar Hill Gang.

Missy Elliot Gives Super Bowl-Level Performance

The Hall of Fame artist gave an awe-inspiring performance that was on par with a Super Bowl halftime show. During her set, Missy kept the energy high as she delved into her classics with multiple dancers in tow.

VP Kamala Harris Responds to Supreme Court

Vice President Harris participated in a Q&A with Sonny Hostin of “The View.” She shared her thoughts on the recent draconian Supreme Court rulings and the Biden Administration’s plan to move forward.

ATL Takeover

During its 50 years of hip-hop’s existence, Atlanta had something to say. The Atlanta rap legends proved their impact during a high-energy set that featured Jermaine Dupri, Big Boi of OutKast, T.I., Ludacris, Lil Jon, and Gucci Mane.

Black Mayors Panel Discussion

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell hosted a roundtable that included Mayor Eric Adams of New York City, Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles, Mayor Andre Dickens of Atlanta, and Mayor Justin Bibb of Cleveland. Marc Morial, President of the National Urban League, and the Reverend Al Sharpton, President of the National Action Network, gave introductory remarks.

Oprah, Taraji and the “The Color Purple”

Oprah teamed up with Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks and Fantasia Barrino for a panel to discuss the legacy of The Color Purple.

Women of Hip-Hop

The ladies of hip-hop got an opportunity to share their stories during the final night of the festival. Artists who took the stage include Eve, Trina, Mia X, Salt-N-Pepa, and Remy Ma.

Lil Wayne and Juvenile Represent New Orleans Hip-Hop

New Orleans played a prominent role in hip-hop. Lil Wayne and Juvenile, both former members of Cash Money’s Hot Boys, performed during different nights at the Essence Festival. Hometown fans got an opportunity to see both artists take the stage to perform their classic hits, just not at the same time.

West Coast Hip-Hop

The westside was also present in New Orleans. West Coast rappers Ice Cube, E-40, DJ Quick, Yo-Yo, and Lady of Rage all performed, representing the state of California.

Daytime Conference

The daytime conference allowed festivalgoers to hear panel discussions on health, business, and politics; discover multiple activations; and support small businesses.

