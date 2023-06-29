Supreme Court Strikes Down Race-Based Admissions For Colleges And Universities

A majority-conservative U.S. Supreme Court has gutted affirmative action. On June 29, the court ruled that colleges and universities can no longer take race into consideration when it comes to admissions.

The decision overturns the long-standing precedent that benefitted Black and Latino students in higher education. The court sided with conservative nonprofit Students for Fair Admissions, which argued that universities’ admissions processes discriminate against white and Asian American applicants.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson blasted the decision by writting, “deeming race irrelevant in law does not make it so in life.” She also said the majority of the court had “detached itself from this country’s actual past and present experiences. No one benefits from ignorance,” she added.

Developing story.

