3rd Annual Renderatl Hits A Home Run With 13,000 Attendees and $6.2m Of Economic Impact

RenderATL, the trailblazing annual tech conference and networking mecca held in Atlanta, concluded its three-day event on Friday, June 2, and has just released its annual economic impact report to showcase its incredible mark on Atlanta’s thriving tech scene. The conference generated a remarkable economic impact of $6.2 million while bringing together nearly 13,000 program participants from across the globe to experience 38 tech events exploring the latest trends and innovations in the industry. The event left an unforgettable mark on Atlanta, creating a cultural phenomenon giving Black engineers, founders, and executives a seat at the tech table.

Guests had the opportunity to attend a variety of sessions and workshops covering topics such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, software engineering, leadership, and more. The conference also featured delicious Southern cuisine and incredibly unique experiences intended to capture the essence of what makes Atlanta’s culture and cuisine special, such as the Crescent Avenue Kickoff Parties and Club Crawl, Skyline Park Rooftop Party at Ponce City Market, and a headlining performance by Grammy-Award winning Kaytranada to close out the conference on Friday. Hosted on the Atlanta BeltLine, this show attracted over 6,000 enthusiastic music lovers and conference guests.

RenderATL featured a diverse lineup of speakers, including industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators. Highlights include a fireside chat on diversity efforts with Zillow Group Senior Vice President of Product, Matt Daimler, and Senior News and Politics Editor for Essence, Malaika Jabali; an extremely popular and informative systems design session hosted by design guru, Dan Mall; and the Electric Vehicle Car Show hosted at Ponce City Market in partnership with Jamestown. Other companies represented during the conference include Amazon, Microsoft, GitHub, The New York Times, Mailchimp, Netflix, Forbes, Career Karma, and Salesforce, among others.

“This year exemplified what my vision for this conference truly is,” said Justin Samuels, RenderATL Founder and CEO. “We started out in 2021 with just 300 attendees and have now reached almost 13,000 across workshops, social events around the city, and the captivating Kaytranada performance. Each year brings more possibilities and opportunities for collaborations with some of the most brilliant minds in the industry and game-changing companies, and for that, I am constantly excited for what is to come. Thank you to everyone involved in RenderATL 2023. We are just getting started.”

The conference also anchored the inaugural ATL Tech Week, a significant milestone for the Atlanta technology scene cultivating an entire ecosystem of innovators, entrepreneurs, and enthusiasts through unique programming and cultural community. The goal of this first-ever, week-long event was to encourage knowledge sharing, networking, and idea exchange in an environment where individuals and organizations can thrive and contribute to the local tech landscape while cultivating a deep sense of Atlanta culture.

Plans for RenderATL 2024 are already underway, with organizers promising an even bigger event from June 12-14, 2024. Samuels says they plan to dive even deeper into the technical learning aspect of the conference, including more hands-on workshops, longer technical discussions on stage, and more city-wide events from Bankhead to Buckhead to Alpharetta. The 2024 theme is “The World Comes to Atlanta” – with plans to show off the deep technical savviness of the city. For more information, visit renderatl.com.

RenderATL 2023 was made possible by the support of its sponsors, including Zillow, Dropbox, The Home Depot, Delta, Shopify, Square, Karat, Uber, and more. For a full list of sponsors, click here. Photos and interviews with the RenderATL team are available upon request.

To view the 2023 RenderATL economic impact report, visit here.

