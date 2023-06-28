Black Woman Slams Atlanta Restaurant After Being Called ‘Darky’ On Receipt

Photo: Getty Images

A Black woman is accusing an Atlanta restaurant of racial profiling after she was referred to as “darky” on her receipt.

According to Atlanta News First, Darlene “McCoy” Jackson, a radio personality and singer, took to Instagram to detail the “racist” incident that occurred at Woody’s Cheesesteaks in Buckhead last week.

“I just had a very racist situation happen to be me right here in Buckhead,” she said in an Instagram post.

After placing her order, the radio host said an employee typed “darky” on her receipt instead of her name, which she provided. “Why would you call me darky? He says don’t worry about it; don’t worry I know your name is Darlene. So why didn’t you put Darlene?”

The employee allegedly refused to change the receipt or give her a refund. Darlene has reportedly retained entertainment attorney James Walker Jr.

“She’s obviously very traumatized by this. She’s not enjoying this,” her lawyer said.

Darlene and her attorney are calling for the employee to be fired and for the staff to undergo diversity training.

“We hope that the owner here looks at this as a teaching moment. We hope he looks at it as an opportunity to train his staff on diversity and racial sensitivity.”

In a statement, Woody’s Cheesesteaks apologized for the incident, but said it was the result of a “mistake.”

“At Woody’s Cheesesteaks, we care deeply about treating all guests with respect,” the statement reads. “Recently a guest experienced an incident that was not aligned with the values our business upholds and the service our customers expect. Through an internal investigation, we did find the incident resulted by mistake; nevertheless, it should not have. We have apologized to the customer, issued a refund, and are actively working with our staff to ensure this does not occur again.”