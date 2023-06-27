Murder Charges Dropped Against Mom and Son in Fast Food Shooting

After Carlisha Hood and her 14-year-old son came to national attention after the two were captured on video in a June 18 altercation that resulted in the death of a Chicago man, Cook County prosecutors have decided to drop charges against the mother and son at the center of the controversy.

The younger Hood was charged with first degree murder in the shooting of Brown at a Chicago hot dog stand, and mom Carlisha was charged with the contributing to the delinquency of a minor, but the charges were ultimately dropped in part because of the video footage that showed Brown punching Hood’s 14-year-old son in the face multiple times, according to CBS News. That led Hood’s son to shoot Brown in apparent self-defense.

Earlier reports indicated that after Carlisha Hood became involved in an argument that turned physical, she allegedly texted her 14-year-old-son to get a gun and come to her aid by shooting Brown who apparently punched her in a dispute at a fast food restaurant.

Court documents claim that Hood’s son shot at Brown multiple times, prompting Brown to flee the restaurant. Hood’s son then chased after Brown in the street and shot him twice in the back, court documents said. Brown was pronounced dead shortly after the shooting.

About Post Author