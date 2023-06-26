Ex-CNN Anchor Don Lemon Speaks Out: ‘We Have To Stand Up For The Truth’

Photo: Getty Images

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon is speaking out for the first time since exiting the network.

On Saturday (June 24), Lemon, who said he was fired by CNN in April, sat down for his first TV interview in which he emphasized his commitment to the “truth.”

“I have a responsibility — not only as a journalist but as an American — to tell the truth and to abide by the promises of the Constitution,” Lemon told ABC24 Memphis. “Because the Constitution says a more perfect union, not a perfect union. I’m not a perfect person. No one is.”

“In order to fulfill the promise of the Constitution, we have to stand up for what is right,” he continued. “We have to stand up for the truth.”

The ex-CNN anchor delved further into his journalistic philosophy.

“I don’t believe in platforming liars and bigots, insurrectionists and election deniers and putting them on the same footing as people who are telling the truth — people who are fighting for what’s right, people who are abiding by the Constitution,” Lemon said. “I think that would be a dereliction of journalistic duty to do those sorts of things. That is what has gotten me to this point, and that is what is going to carry me forward.”

“To know that I am standing up and abiding by the Constitution, which my profession demands that I do because we are listing in the First Amendment of the Constitution, which is freedom of speech, freedom of expression and freedom of the press,” he added.

In April, Lemon said he was unexpectedly fired by CNN after 17 years with the network.

“I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network,” Lemon tweeted at the time.

When asked Saturday about his future plans, Lemon said he isn’t in a rush to take on a new role.

“I’m not going to force anything. I’m not going to let other people’s timeline influence me. I know people say, ‘I miss you on television. What is your next move?’ I’m figuring that out,” he said. “I don’t have to be in a rush I think people rush and they end up making the wrong decisions. I’m not rushing into anything.”